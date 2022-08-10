Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha marks the big Bollywood debut of Harry Parmar.

Talented and versatile actor Harry Parmar, who impressed the audience with his acting mettle in Asur and Crackdown, is set to make his big Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor is portraying a grey character and an antagonist in Rupa's (Kareena) life. Talking to Firstpost, when the actor was asked whether he was apprehensive to play such a negative character in his first film, Harry replied, "Not at all. In fact, I jumped on this opportunity. What more could I have asked for my first film? There were only two things, Aamir Khan and remake of Forrest Gump."

When asked whether the clash with Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan will affect Laal Singh Chaddha's collections, he responded, "I don't think so because both the genres are very different. Both Akshay sir and Aamir sir are bankable actors. So, I don't think any film will eat other film's business. In past also we have seen a few times where two big films released on the day and performed well at the box office."

When asked what was the biggest learning from Aamir and Kareena for him, Harry replied, "From Aamir sir, it's about as we all have that heard he is Mr Perfectionist so he would not stop until he gets it right, not right, until he gets it his 200 per cent, he doesn't stop. And Kareena, she is focused on sets, she is damn focused on sets. So, these are the traits, which I have learnt from these stalwarts."

Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya Akkineni in prominent roles. It is set to hit the screens tomorrow.