Indian Cricketer Hardik Pandya was seen doing a Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 signature step on the pitch after India won the match.

Kartik Aaryan has left everyone grooving on his swag of Rooh Baba from his blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. While the popularity of the film has been constantly evident among the audience, a new fan moment was captured during India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match when famous Indian Cricketer Hardik Pandya was seen doing a Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 signature step on the pitch.

Taking to his social media, the actor shared a picture amplified with the ‘Hare Ram Hare Krishna’ song where Hardik Pandya was seen doing Kartik’s famous step from the song on the pitch. While showing his love for team India he wrote the caption:

“I keep praying that India wins 🇮🇳

All day All night long 🎶

#HardikRoohBaba 🤙🏻”

This has come as yet another example of Kartik’s unprecedented success that he has achieved with this blockbuster film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Moreover, the actor has also been credited for reviving the condition of the box office by booking the biggest opening with his film.

The busy actor has films like Shehzada, Freddy, Captain India, Sajid Nadiadwala’s Satya Prem Ki Katha, and Kabir Khan’s untitled next.

