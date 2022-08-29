Hardik Pandya celebrates on the ground with Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 signature step
Indian Cricketer Hardik Pandya was seen doing a Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 signature step on the pitch after India won the match.
Kartik Aaryan has left everyone grooving on his swag of Rooh Baba from his blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. While the popularity of the film has been constantly evident among the audience, a new fan moment was captured during India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match when famous Indian Cricketer Hardik Pandya was seen doing a Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 signature step on the pitch.
Taking to his social media, the actor shared a picture amplified with the ‘Hare Ram Hare Krishna’ song where Hardik Pandya was seen doing Kartik’s famous step from the song on the pitch. While showing his love for team India he wrote the caption:
“I keep praying that India wins 🇮🇳
All day All night long 🎶
#HardikRoohBaba 🤙🏻”
View this post on Instagram
This has come as yet another example of Kartik’s unprecedented success that he has achieved with this blockbuster film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Moreover, the actor has also been credited for reviving the condition of the box office by booking the biggest opening with his film.
The busy actor has films like Shehzada, Freddy, Captain India, Sajid Nadiadwala’s Satya Prem Ki Katha, and Kabir Khan’s untitled next.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
#BoycottPathaan trends on Twitter; Here's why
While Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film Pathaan is all set to hit the screens on 25th January 2023, many film enthusiasts don't seem very excited about it. Read more.
Jacqueline Fernandez named an accused in a 200-crore extortion case
In the supplemental charge sheet submitted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the 200-crore extortion case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekar, actor Jacqueline Fernandez has been listed as an accused.
'Fly fly fly little bird': Ananya Panday's special note for sister Rysa as she leaves for university
Rysa is all set to leave for a university abroad for her higher studies. In the adorable clip, the duo is seen sharing a warm hug along with laughs and kisses.