Sunny Leone gained recognition by entering as a wild card contestant in the fifth season of Bigg Boss. With her stint in the reality show, she became a household name and grabbed attention for her fun-loving personality.

Sunny Leone, one of the most popular celebrities in Bollywood, turned 41 today. The stunning actress has been a perfect role model for many women in terms of beauty and fashion. Leone is an international star and enjoys a massive fan following not only in India but in other countries as well.

Sunny Leone today is one of the most successful actors in Bollywood. On the personal front, she is married to Daniel Weber and has three kids - daughter Nisha, and twins Asher and Noah.

Let’s have a look at some of the interesting facts about the star:

1. Her real name is Kirenjit Kaur Vohra

Sunny Leone was born to a Sikh family in Sarnia (Ontario, Canada) and was named Karenjit Kaur Vohra. Leone chose 'Karen Malhotra' as her stage name.

2. Added Leone to her name

Before she started to work in the adult-entertainment industry, the actor had worked at a German bakery. At that time she was 15 years old. She also worked at a tax-and-retirement firm and even studied to become a pediatric nurse. It is only when she started working in the adult-entertainment industry that she chose the name Sunny and later added Leone to it.

3. She was a part of BBC’s 100 most influential women

Very few people know that Sunny Leone was a part of BBC’s 100 Most Influential Women. She was also the second-most searched Indian celebrity and was searched 31 lakh times between January and April 2020. It is to be noted that she was behind Priyanka Chopra whose average search was 39 lakh, as per a SEMrush study.

4. Her first film was Jism 2

The actress started her Bollywood career with Jism 2, by Pooja Bhatt. Mahesh Bhatt had first noticed Sunny Leone at a reality show and subsequently, she became a part of the film.

5. The actress adopted a child

The first child of the actress and her husband Daniel Weber is adopted. The couple had named their daughter Nisha Kaur Weber. The munchkin was 21 months old when they first brought the child home.

6. The actress was bullied at school

Sunny Leone was not popular as a student in school and was bullied. She was mocked because of her hairy legs and nerdy looks. Her classmates used to tease her because of her appearance.