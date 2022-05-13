Apart from her gorgeous looks, birthday girl Sunny Leone has impressed the audience with her sizzling moves in songs like Laila Mein Laila, Chaar Bottle Vodka and many others.

Karenjit Kaur Vohra, popularly known by her stage name Sunny Leone, is an actress, entrepreneur, and television presenter. Born on 13 May in Ontario, Canada, Leone made her first appearance in the Indian television industry in 2011 as she participated in the reality television show Bigg Boss.

Following this, she made her Bollywood debut in 2012 in Mahesh Bhatt's erotic thriller Jism 2. Since then, she has appeared in several films and garnered love from the audience for her special appearances and dance numbers. Before she entered Indian cinema, Leone worked in the adult entertainment industry in the United States and became one of the most sought after and successful models there.

On the occasion of Sunny Leone's 41 birthday, here is a look at some of her top songs:

1. Baby Doll- Baby Doll from the film Ragini MMS 2 brought Sunny Leone to the limelight and made her a favourite of many. The song is sung by Kanika Kapoor and Meet Bros Anjjan. The song has over 132 million views on YouTube.

2. Chaar Botal Vodka- Chaar Botal Vodka from the film Ragini MMS 2 is yet another hit song of Sunny Leone's career. The song features rapper and singer Yo Yo Honey Singh alongside Leone and has over 181 million views on YouTube.

3. Laila Main Laila- The song featured in the film Raees, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Laila Main Laila, which is a recreation of the 1980s song of the same name, features Sunny Leone and King Khan. It has over 685 million views on YouTube.

4. Pink Lips- Sunny Leone's Pink Lips song is next on the list of her best hits. The song was sung by Meet Bros Anjjan feat. Khushboo Grewal and has 84 million views on YouTube.

5. Desi Look- The song was part of Ek Paheli Leela and was sung by Kanika Kapoor. Leone looks scintillating in traditional attire in the video. The song has over 97 million views on YouTube.

Here's wishing Sunny Leone a great year ahead.

