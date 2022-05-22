Born in Amritsar, Punjab, the actor made his debut in the film industry with Shyam Benegal's Suraj Ka Satvan Ghoda in 1992. Rajit Kapur is famous for his roles in Raazi, Ghulam and The Making of the Mahatma.

Rajit Kapur, who was recently seen in Rocket Boys portraying the character of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, turns 62 today, 22 May. Born in Amritsar, Punjab, the actor made his debut in the film industry with Shyam Benegal's Suraj Ka Satvan Ghoda in 1992. In a career spanning three decades, Kapur has worked in numerous films and theatrical adaptations.

Kapur's portrayal of Mahatma Gandhi in the film The Making of the Mahatma in 1996 garnered him much acclaim. Apart from working in theatre and movies, Rajit Kapur also worked in the television industry and is loved by generations for his portrayal of Byomkesh Bakshi.

As the actor celebrates his 62nd birthday today, here is a look at some of his notable films:

1. Suraj Ka Satvan Ghoda- The 1992 Shyam Benegal directorial marked Rajit Kapur's entry into the film industry. The film was based on Dharamvir Bharati's novel of the same name. Kapur plays the role of Manek Mulla, who tells his friends the story of three women he knew at different points in time.

2. The Making of the Mahatma - The 1996 movie saw Rajit Kapur essay the role of Mahatma Gandhi. The plot revolves around Gandhi, who goes to South Africa to fight a case for wealthy Indians. He ends up staying in the country for 21 years and becomes a part of their freedom struggle after witnessing widespread atrocities and discrimination by the British.

3. Ghulam- Ghulam was released in 1998 and features Aamir Khan, Rani Mukherjee along with Rajit Kapur. Kapur's performance in the film was widely appreciated.

4. Maine Gandhi Ko Nahi Maara- The film was released in 2005 and features Anupam Kher and Urmila Matondkar in the lead. Rajit Kapur plays the role of Ronu in the film.

5. Raazi- Raazi was released in 2018 and features Alia Bhatt in the lead role. The espionage drama also stars Vicky Kaushal, Rajit Kapur, and Soni Razdan. Kapur plays the role of Hidayat Khan, father of Sehmat Khan (Bhatt), a Kashmiri woman who agrees to marry a Pakistani army officer to spy for India before the start of 1971 Indo-Pak war.

​Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.​