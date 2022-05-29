Pankaj Kapur remains a powerhouse of talent with several notable roles in Maqbool, Gandhi, Raakh, and Ek Doctor Ki Maut to name a few. Here are some of his best roles...

Veteran actor Pankaj Kapur turns 68 today, 29 May. Best known for his performance as the hapless common man in the long-running satirical TV series Office Office, the thespian remains venerated by generations. He is the father of actor Shahid Kapoor.

Kapur graduated from the National School of Drama and did theatre for a couple of years before his big breakthrough in Richard Attenborough's Gandhi. He became a household name in the 1980s with his TV show Karamchand.

After starring in the hit series, there was no looking back for the actor. Kapur remains a powerhouse of talent with several notable roles in Maqbool, Gandhi, Raakh, and Ek Doctor Ki Maut to name a few.

As the actor celebrates his 68th birthday, here is a list of some of his iconic films:

1. Maqbool: Pankaj Kapur played the role of Abba Ji, alias Jahangir Khan in Vishal Bhardwaj's directorial adaptation of Macbeth. The Shakespearean drama saw Kapur portray the role of an underworld don who was murdered by his associate and his lover. His performance was widely appreciated by both critics and audiences and Kapur received the Filmfare award for Best Actor - Critics for his role.

2. Chameli Ki Shaadi: This laugh-riot by Basu Chatterjee saw Pankaj Kapur in the role of miserly Kallumal Koylawala, who is dead against his daughter Chameli (Amrita Singh) marrying a wrestler (Anil Kapoor).

3. Raakh: Kapur played the role of Inspector P.K in Raakh. The film also features Aamir Khan and Kapur's wife Supriya Pathak. The actor's marvellous portrayal of Inspector PK stood out in the revenge drama.

4. Halla Bol: The actor played the role of Siddhu in this crime drama film, starring Ajay Devgn and Vidya Balan. The film revolves around a film actor who witnesses a murder but refuses to come forward to identify the killers.

5. Ek Doctor Ki Maut: Pankaj Kapur played the role of Dr Dipankar Roy in this 1990 movie. Kapur's performance as a doctor who risks everything to discover a cure for leprosy but is ultimately let down by his superiors and society at large remains memorable.

