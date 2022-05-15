Madhuri Dixit has turned 55 today. As the actress celebrates her birthday, here is a playlist of her top songs.

Madhuri Dixit, aka Dhak Dhak girl, celebrates her 55th birthday today, 15 May. Known for her phenomenal dancing and acting skills, Dixit established herself as one of the most acclaimed and leading actresses in the film industry.

Dixit made her debut in the film industry in 1984 with Abodh, however, she rose to fame with Tezaab, a 1988 romantic thriller starring Anil Kapoor. Since Tezaab, the actress went on to work alongside most of the big names in the film industry and carved a spot for herself as one of the best actresses. From Dil to Pagal Hai to Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Madhuri Dixit has had many notable works to her credit.

As the actress celebrates her birthday today, here is a playlist of her top songs:

1. Dhak Dhak Karne Laga - The song Dhak Dhak Karne Laga was featured in the film Beta in which Madhuri Dixit was paired alongside Anil Kapoor. It was sung by Udit Narayan and Anuradha Paudwal and has over 49 million views on YouTube.

2. Didi Tera Devar Deewana - This iconic song was featured in the film Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! The song features Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit in the lead roles and was sung by Lata Mangeshkar.

3. Kay Sera Sera - Kay Sera Sera from the 1999 film Pukaar features Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor. The song was sung by Kavita Krishnamurthy and Shankar Mahadevan. The song also features Prabhudeva and has an ultimate dance face-off between Prabhudeva and Madhuri Dixit.

4. Ek Do Teen - This song featured in Madhuri Dixit's hit film Tezaab. Alka Yagnik's playful vocals complimented Madhuri Dixit's hook step, making it a success.

5. Channe Ke Khet Mein- Sung by Sushma Shreshta, the song featured in the 1994 film Anjaam, starring Madhuri Dixit and Shah Rukh Khan.

6. O Re Piya - Sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, the song featured in Madhuri Dixit's dance film Aaja Nachle.

7. Ghagra - Ghagra was sung by Rekha Bhardwaj and Vishal Dadlani. The song features Madhuri Dixit alongside Ranbir Kapoor. The song was featured in the 2013 movie, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

We wish Madhuri Dixit a very happy birthday!

​Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.​