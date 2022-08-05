Kajol made her debut in the film industry in 1992 with romantic-drama film Bekhudi. While the film failed to make a mark, Kajol was noted for her performance. In a career spanning three decades, Kajol has established herself as one of the most versatile and leading actresses in the film industry.

B-town's bubbly girl Kajol celebrates her 48th birthday today, 5 August. Born in Mumbai as Kajol Mukherjee to actress Tanuja and filmmaker Shonu Mukherjee, the actress is known predominantly for her work in the Hindi film industry. She made her debut in the film industry in 1992 with the romantic-drama film Bekhudi. While the film failed to make a mark, Kajol was noted for her performance. In a career spanning three decades, Kajol has established herself as one of the most versatile and leading actresses in the film industry. She next featured in Baazigar alongside Shah Rukh Khan and the film was a success. She has also been conferred with awards like Padma Shri and Karamveer Puraskar. Some of her notable works include Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, My Name Is Khan and Dilwale.

As the actress turns a year older, here is a playlist of her best songs:

Mere Khwabon Mein

Featured in Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Mere Khwabon Mein was sung by legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. It is considered one of the best coming-of the age songs. The song presents Kajol as a young innocent girl who anticipates her prince charming and her idea of love.

Suraj Hua Maddham

Yet another classic song of Kajol and Shah Rukh, the song was featured in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The song was full of chemistry and spark between the two. It was sung by Sonu Nigam, Alka Yagnik and Sandesh Shandilya.

Sajanji Ghar Aaye

Featured in the film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, the song featured Salman Khan and Kajol. This wedding number has stood the test of time and can get every '90s kids grooving and vibing.

Des Rangila

Featured in the 2006 film Fanaa, starring Aamir Khan and Kajol, the song was sung by Mahalaxmi Iyer. Des Rangila featured Kajol as a blind dancer and the actor nailed it.

Tere Naina

Tere Naina from My Name Is Khan is yet another song featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. Tere Naina is an ode to love with eyes as a metaphor, in this case, Kajol's eyes and is one of the best romantic songs.

