On Disha Patani's birthday, let's have a look at some of her stunning pictures.

It's never been a day when Disha Patani has not slayed her looks. The actress is always ready to serve the hottest look in the B-Town. Be it her glam photoshoots or her hardcore workouts, Disha Patani has never failed to captivate the audience with her persona. Now as the hottest outsider from Bollywood is turning a year older, here is a mood board for 2022 that Disha has carved for herself.

Disha Patani looks fierce, fearless and ferocious in this steaming red dress!

It's like an angel gracing the earth in lilac. Disha looks charismatic!

Here comes the diva! Confident and bold personifies Disha Patani completely in this pink outfit.

Disha Patani trains hard for these abbs. No wonder why she often serves us with these post-workout pictures.

We can barely take our eyes off Disha Patani in this beige two-price set. She looks ravishing!

Disha Patani looks like a goddess in this picture. Her black and gold outfit suits well on her!

