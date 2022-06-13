Happy Birthday Disha Patani: Here are six times the hottest outsider from Bollywood served us looks
On Disha Patani's birthday, let's have a look at some of her stunning pictures.
It's never been a day when Disha Patani has not slayed her looks. The actress is always ready to serve the hottest look in the B-Town. Be it her glam photoshoots or her hardcore workouts, Disha Patani has never failed to captivate the audience with her persona. Now as the hottest outsider from Bollywood is turning a year older, here is a mood board for 2022 that Disha has carved for herself.
Disha Patani looks fierce, fearless and ferocious in this steaming red dress!
It's like an angel gracing the earth in lilac. Disha looks charismatic!
Here comes the diva! Confident and bold personifies Disha Patani completely in this pink outfit.
Disha Patani trains hard for these abbs. No wonder why she often serves us with these post-workout pictures.
We can barely take our eyes off Disha Patani in this beige two-price set. She looks ravishing!
Disha Patani looks like a goddess in this picture. Her black and gold outfit suits well on her!
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Vizag showers flowers on Team Major
Fans shower flowers on Team Major in Vizag after the special screening of the film.
Shobhita Dhulipala talks about her character in Adivi Sesh's Major
"My character which is based on a real person is more of a special appearance in the film", says Shobhita Dhulipala.
IIFA Becomes the 1st International Indian Film Award Show in the metaverse
Millions Of Fans Can Now Enjoy A Whole New Immersive Experience At IIFA Metaverse on Bollyverse, as their Official Metaverse Partner.