Happy Birthday Disha Patani: All the times the diva gave us major fitness goals
On Disha Patani's birthday, let's have a look at some of the actress' fitness videos.
Actress Disha Patani is a huge gym freak and loves everything to do with fitness. She is also trained in martial arts and often shares her stunning videos on Instagram. She often demonstrates how effortlessly she can lift weights and do different exercises, including flying kicks, etc. As the diva, turns a year older today, here's looking at all the times she gave us major fitness goals.
Back for days:
Pros say that focusing on a different body part each workout session can help because it can help target a set of muscles on rotation while letting other parts of the body get rest.
Strength train like a champ:
Breaking the taboo around strength training as a ‘men only’ choice of workout, Disha can lift up pretty heavyweight and our spirits! Through strength training, she believes in availing enhanced endurance and increased metabolic rate. Therefore, this not-so-delicate B-towner does everything from hip thrusts to deadlifts like a cakewalk!
Kickboxing the calories away:
A newfound passion for Bollywood beauties, kickboxing can not just burn calories, but also give your physique a toned effect like never before. Disha’s kickboxing videos have garnered the attention of fitness lovers. She is seen blowing a heavy punch, jab and kick in her video like a Ninja. Kickboxing is a full-body workout that can really amp things up by improving agility, upper body strength and flexibility.
Heavy Weight Lifting:
In this video, Disha successfully performs a rack pull of 5 reps with 80 kg of weights. It's no easy task but Disha does it like a pro.
