Popular singer Arijit Singh has turned 35 today. In his illustrious career, he has crooned chartbusters like Tum Hi Ho, Gerua, Naina, Bolna and many others.

If there is a Bollywood singer who has mastered the art of versatility, it is Arijit Singh. The singer can strike a chord with you with his soothing and heartfelt numbers, but can also get you grooving to a party track.

Born in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, Singh celebrates his 35th birthday today, 25 April. Coming from a humble background, the ace singer has certainly made it big in the film industry and continues to rule the hearts of many with his soothing voice.

Singh rose to prominence with the film Aashiqui 2, after his songs Chahun Main Ya Na and Tum Hi Ho struck a chord with the audience. Since then, he has never looked back. Some of his notable songs include Soch Na Sake, Aayat, Laal Ishq, and Channa Mereya:

Here is a list of Arijit Singh's soulful numbers on the occasion of his birthday:

1. Mast Magan: Mast Magan from 2 States features Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor. The song has been composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and is among the top soulful songs sung by Arijit Singh. The song has 49 million views on YouTube.

2. Bolna: Bolna from Kapoor & Sons is yet another soothing track by Singh. The song features Alia Bhatt, Siddharth Malhotra, and Fawad Khan. The song is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and has over 5.5 million views on YouTube.

3. Agar Tum Saath Ho: Agar Tum Saath Ho was featured in the film Tamasha, starring Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor. Arijit's heartfelt voice brought out the emotions of heartbreak and love and struck a chord with audiences, making it one of his best songs and a favourite of music lovers. The song has 52 million views on YouTube.

4. Tera Yaar Hoon Main: Tera Yaar Hoon Main from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is a bromance song that can leave you teary-eyed. Singh's soothing voice fits well with Kumaar's lyrics. The song has over 272 million views on YouTube.

5. Laal Ishq: Laal Ishq from Goliyon Ki Raasleela-Raam Leela features Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh is one of the most soothing, soulful songs ever made in Bollywood. Laal Ishq has 6.9 million views on YouTube.

6. Soch Na Sake: Soch Na Sake is the remake of the Punjabi song Soch, sung by Harrdy Sandhu. Soch Na Sake was featured in the film Airlift, starring Akshay Kumar and Nimrat Kaur. The song has over 169 million views on YouTube and is the tale of two lovers expressing their love for one another.

Happy birthday Arijit Singh.

