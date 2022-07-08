Hansal Mehta reacted to those who criticise his casting choice for his episode 'Baai' in Modern Love Mumbai.

Hansal Mehta has finally opened up about not casting a gay actor in his recent anthology series Modern Love Mumbai. The episode 'Baai' from the series focuses on a love story Between a gay couple. This episode was loved by the audience a lot but it was criticised by some of the queer community for its casting. Modern Love Mumbai has six different love stories based in Mumbai. Baai staring Pratik Gandhi and Ranveer Brar as a couple in love. Responding to people's criticism of his casting he reacted and said it is an aesthetic choice.

In conversation with Mashable India, Hansal Mehta said that " I understand what queer community are saying and I believe that representation should come from the stories. He further added that" if somebody is right for the cast whether queer or straight, they should be cast correctly". He also recalled days working with Kangana Ranaut in his film Simran and added, " I have never fallen for a trap except, maybe one or two times ". I always try to be as honest as possible with the casting. He also mentioned, " I will have queer representation if the actors are correct for the part these are the aesthetic choices you make". He doesn't see a reason for a backlash. There is honest representation seen in it happening in front of me. People have criticised the episode for being old-fashioned and also called it a clash of cultures.

Modern Love Mumbai is the Hindi adaptation of the famous US series Modern Love based on the New York Times' famous Modern Love column. Apart from Hansal Mehta's Baai it has five more stories like Raat Rani directed by Shonali Bose , Mumbai Dragon directed by Vishal Bhardwaj , My Beautiful Wrinkles directed by Alankrita Shrivastava , I Love Thane directed by Druv Sehgal and Cutting Chai directed by Nupur Sharma .

Watch Modern Love Mumbai on Amazon Prime only.

Credit: Hindustan Times

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.