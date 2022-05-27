Primed for a massive summer, multi-award-winning Billboard chart-topper Sean Paul will heat up 2022 with his eighth full-length album and Island Records debut, Scorcha, on May 27.

Billboard exclusively broke the news of the record’s arrival today. With adoration, the outlet wrote, "Paul’s wave of dancehall was not just about the music. It became a worldwide cultural movement, filled with unapologetically Jamaican style, visuals, dance moves and traditions." Additionally, Sean Paul has unveiled a candid behind-the-scenes vignette for the music video of the first single “How We Do It” [feat. Pia Mia].

Watch it HERE:



“How We Do It” caught fire right out of the gate. It has already amassed just shy of 1 million Spotify streams in addition to gathering over 400K YouTube views on the music video. PAPER premiered the visual and exclaimed, “Legendary dancehall singer Sean Paul is back with pop star Pia Mia, just ahead of Summer , to provide their dance floor duet, ‘How We Do It,’ as a sexy explainer detailing the many ways they like to, well, ‘do it’.” Meanwhile, REVOLT hailed it as “perfect for sending fans off in to the weekend ready for a good time.” Most importantly, it paves the way for more to come from Sean Paul with the impending arrival of Scorcha.

Sean recently earned a GRAMMY nomination for Best Reggae Album for his 7th studio album Live N Livin, which was released in 2021. The album is a collaborative celebration of his Jamaican heritage and dancehall roots in which Sean trades the mic with Buju Banton and Damian Marley. Dancehall can be stereotyped as a competitive, macho space where sound clashes are king, but Live N Livin set out to emphasize what’s possible when unity is the goal. “We don’t need to divide our fans to attain the rotations on the airwaves or streams,” Sean says. “I hold this album very dear to my heart because it shows the effort of collaboration over confrontation.” He also announced the 2022 U.S. Scorcha tour dates. Returning to the stage following two years since touring due to the pandemic, he is eager and excited to reconnect with his fans live and in person. See full tour routing below. Fans can purchase tickets HERE

Throughout his career, the international superstar has carved a home for himself while championing dancehall, as being an artist with a unique sound, look and passion. His ability to show the power and unity in music through various collaborations, across many genres has catapulted his career over the years on various charts, awards and with an enormous fanbase. Effectively Sean has brought that same concept back to his own genre and collaborated with some of his colleagues in reggae and dancehall, highlighting that together we can also make great music.

Stay tuned for more from Sean Paul soon.

