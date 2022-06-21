Aditya Roy Kapur looks dashing with his gym-toned biceps for his upcoming film Rashtra Kavach OM.

Check out Aditya Roy Kapur in a rugged avatar and gym-toned biceps in behind the scene video from the highly anticipated action entertainer Rashtra Kavach OM.

The video showcases the actor’s hardcore training and the amount of effort taken in learning to ace all the high-packed action sequences. Aditya took it to his social media handle and posted a BTS video depicting his months of preparation for playing the role of a para commando in Rashtra Kavach OM.

Zee Studios and Ahmed Khan present, A Paper Doll Entertainment Production, produced by Zee Studios, Shaira Khan and Ahmed Khan, Rashtra Kavach OM is directed by Kapil Verma. The film is all set to release in cinemas on 1st July 2022.

