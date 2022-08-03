'Badhaai Ho' fame Chrome Pictures celebrate the wrap-up of their next film 'Trial Period' featuring Manav Kaul and Genelia Deshmukh.

Established in 2004, and headquartered in Mumbai, Chrome Pictures is today ranked amongst one of the top 3 production houses in the advertising world and ruling the best of both worlds maintaining its legacy, they have been part of TV Commercials for the last 18 years and making pathbreaking films. The production house has been helmed by Aleya Sen, Amit Sharma and Hemant Bhandari who gave us the National award-winning blockbuster Badhaai Ho featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra. Chrome Pictures celebrated the wrap-up of their next film Trial Period with a huge bash. The film features Manav Kaul and Genelia Deshmukh in pivotal roles. The film has been directed by filmmaker Aleya Sen and the audience has already started pouring in their excitement.

Yesterday evening, Genelia was photographed at the wrap party for her upcoming Hindi film Trial Period. In her printed white one-piece, the actress looked absolutely stunning. She also had bangs, which complemented her beautifully. Even Shakti Kapoor, in addition to Genelia, was photographed at the event.

Genelia is very active on social media and frequently posts videos with her significant other. She recently collaborated with Riteish on a song from her film Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya, and all of her fans and followers adored it. They were dubbed the best couple ever by their admirers. They have always been very helpful to one another and have helped each other out professionally as well.

Over the next year, Genelia will appear in a lot of films. She and her husband Riteish will be seen in Mister Mummy in addition to Trial Period. Shaad Ali is the director of the movie. She is also working on a yet-untitled bilingual Kannada-Telugu film. Radha Krishna is the director of the movie. We eagerly anticipate the release of her upcoming films.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.