Gajraj Rao on life after Badhaai Ho: Got a few scripts where my part is the central character

Badhaai Ho actor Gajraj Rao got universal praise for his role of Jeetendra Kaushik. He has been getting many offers and scripts but even after such reception, he feels that ‘respect’ from Bollywood is something that evades him.

While attending a film festival where veterans were awarded for their contribution, Gajraj exclusively spoke to Firstpost and shared how such an initiative was long overdue, “In India, the profession of acting has got glamour and money but it lacks respect, and there should be more such organization like CINTAA as even the upcoming actors and actresses will be benefited from it”.

Before the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer, Gajraj was a part of acclaimed movies like Bandit Queen, Yaahan, Black Friday and Aamir. But last year, he stole the limelight for his acting. He shared how the perception towards him got changed, “I’m feeling very lucky as after Badhaai Ho, I got two to three scripts, where my part is the central character or the role is more prominent”.

Gajraj strongly believes that an actor cannot solely claim the success of a film as it is a collective team effort. “I strongly believe that If Neena ji (Gupta) and I are looking good in the film and if audiences love it so much, we’re not the only reason behind it. Ayushmann, Sanya (Malhotra), Surekha ji (Sikri), other actors and technicians' support added the value, as the films are not a solo business. Actors can’t claim the entire film’s success or appreciation."

Apart from films, Gajraj has also proved himself with his performance in various web series like TVF’s Tech Conversation with Dad, F.A.T.H.E.R.S, and Y Films' Bang Baaja Baarat. He strongly believes that digital has become very successful and benefits many. “Digital is the future and it is here to stay it has created a universe where every artist like actors technicians can get huge benefits," he said.

Updated Date: Feb 19, 2019 12:30:05 IST