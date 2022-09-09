OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar have you covered for the weekend with films and shows that will keep you hooked.

When it comes to entertainment, everyone has a ‘type’, that go-to genre that turns a bad day around. For some, it’s the romance that makes their hearts happy, for others it’s the thrill of adventure. This weekend, from the epic Thor: Love and Thunder to the childhood favourite Pinocchio, there’s a dizzying array of content to enjoy. Here’s the list of new releases that will keep you glued to your screens!

Disney+ Hotstar:

Thor: Love and Thunder

The God of Thunder teams up with King Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend-turned-mighty-Thor, Jane Foster to take on a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher.

Pinocchio

Pinocchio is the retelling of the tale of a wooden puppet who embarks on a thrilling adventure to become a real boy.

Tierra Incognita

Eric Dalaras (Pedro Maurizi), a teenager, discovers a hair-raising world while searching for the truth behind the mysterious disappearance of his parents eight years before. Raised by his maternal grandparents along with his sister Uma (Mora Fisz), Eric decides to run away from home and go back to his childhood town, Cabo Qwert, to find answers to where his parents were last seen: the Tierra Incógnita horror theme park. Together with his friends, his sister and his aunt, Eric must overcome his fears in order to find answers and solve the mystery in a dark and unfamiliar world.

Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s return

The film showcases the making of Lucasfilm’s original limited series for Disney+, Obi-Wan Kenobi, an epic story that begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory

Armed with leading-edge film technology, 29-year-old National Geographic Explorer Bertie Gregory takes viewers along on his journeys to capture real-life animal stories in some of the harshest environments on our planet.

Wedding Season

Hopeless romantic Stefan meets the charismatic Katie, and despite her engagement to the son of a wealthy property magnate, a whirlwind affair begins over a summer of weddings. Before long, they’re on the run from the law, with Katie the prime suspect in a shocking crime. Can they fend off police, organised criminals and their complicated feelings for one another as they try to clear their names?

Koffee with Karan

Disney+ Day will see the release of a specially-themed episode of one of India’s most talked about shows. Tune in for lots of drama, conversation, and, of course, koffee!

Netflix:

In From The Cold

In this Supernatural series, writer and executive producer Adam Glass shows a single mother on a European vacation with her daughter who finds herself caught up in an international conspiracy when her secret past as a Russian spy is exposed. With impressive action sequences, a compelling story, and a protagonist who’s more than what she appears, In From The Cold is more than just your typical spy thriller — it’s a fascinating, character-driven adventure that doesn’t pull any punches Echoes

In this Australian series, Michelle Monaghan (Gone Baby Gone) plays identical twins Leni and Gina, who have been secretly trading lives since they were children. When one of the sisters goes missing, it sets off a series of events that throws both of their lives into chaos

