Entertainment

From Thor to Koffee With Karan: Ten OTT films and shows to add to your watchlist this weekend

OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar have you covered for the weekend with films and shows that will keep you hooked.

FP Staff September 09, 2022 13:20:25 IST
From Thor to Koffee With Karan: Ten OTT films and shows to add to your watchlist this weekend

When it comes to entertainment, everyone has a ‘type’, that go-to genre that turns a bad day around. For some, it’s the romance that makes their hearts happy, for others it’s the thrill of adventure. This weekend, from the epic Thor: Love and Thunder to the childhood favourite Pinocchio, there’s a dizzying array of content to enjoy. Here’s the list of new releases that will keep you glued to your screens! 

Disney+ Hotstar:

Thor: Love and Thunder 

The God of Thunder teams up with King Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend-turned-mighty-Thor, Jane Foster to take on a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher.

Pinocchio

Pinocchio is the retelling of the tale of a wooden puppet who embarks on a thrilling adventure to become a real boy. 

Tierra Incognita

Eric Dalaras (Pedro Maurizi), a teenager, discovers a hair-raising world while searching for the truth behind the mysterious disappearance of his parents eight years before. Raised by his maternal grandparents along with his sister Uma (Mora Fisz), Eric decides to run away from home and go back to his childhood town, Cabo Qwert, to find answers to where his parents were last seen: the Tierra Incógnita horror theme park. Together with his friends, his sister and his aunt, Eric must overcome his fears in order to find answers and solve the mystery in a dark and unfamiliar world.

Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s return 

The film showcases the making of Lucasfilm’s original limited series for Disney+, Obi-Wan Kenobi, an epic story that begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory

Armed with leading-edge film technology, 29-year-old National Geographic Explorer Bertie Gregory takes viewers along on his journeys to capture real-life animal stories in some of the harshest environments on our planet. 

Wedding Season  

Hopeless romantic Stefan meets the charismatic Katie, and despite her engagement to the son of a wealthy property magnate, a whirlwind affair begins over a summer of weddings. Before long, they’re on the run from the law, with Katie the prime suspect in a shocking crime. Can they fend off police, organised criminals and their complicated feelings for one another as they try to clear their names?

Koffee with Karan 

Disney+ Day will see the release of a specially-themed episode of one of India’s most talked about shows. Tune in for lots of drama, conversation, and, of course, koffee!  

Netflix:

In From The Cold

In this Supernatural series, writer and executive producer Adam Glass shows a single mother on a European vacation with her daughter who finds herself caught up in an international conspiracy when her secret past as a Russian spy is exposed. With impressive action sequences, a compelling story, and a protagonist who’s more than what she appears, In From The Cold is more than just your typical spy thriller — it’s a fascinating, character-driven adventure that doesn’t pull any punches
Echoes
In this Australian series, Michelle Monaghan (Gone Baby Gone) plays identical twins Leni and Gina, who have been secretly trading lives since they were children. When one of the sisters goes missing, it sets off a series of events that throws both of their lives into chaos
Amazon Prime Video:

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Fantasy series. A prequel to The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings that follows characters as they confront the reemergence of evil in Middle-earth.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: September 09, 2022 13:21:34 IST

TAGS:

also read

Five gripping political crime dramas that should be on your watch list
Entertainment

Five gripping political crime dramas that should be on your watch list

If you are someone who likes to watch political dramas, then this article shall surely help you find relevant content. 

ABC of Bollywood’s current mess: Arrogant stardom, banal films and crazy streaming deals
Entertainment

ABC of Bollywood’s current mess: Arrogant stardom, banal films and crazy streaming deals

Unlike hits from South that scored at the pan-India box office, most Hindi films so far this year failed to regale with larger-than-life zest

Gulf Arab nations ask Netflix to remove 'offensive' videos
Entertainment

Gulf Arab nations ask Netflix to remove 'offensive' videos

A joint statement issued on behalf of a committee of the Gulf Cooperation Council made the request, saying the unspecified programs “contradict Islamic and societal values and principles.”