Entertainment Czarina Ektaa Kapoor has always been a sharp businesswoman who is aware of the audience's shifting pulse. The producer was among the first to introduce audiences to ground-breaking thrillers, having catered to a variety of consumers with her theatrical and OTT material, from the general public to a niche sector, and cutting across demographics and geographic borders.

Ahead of the release of her upcoming film ‘Dobaaraa’ we take a look at the thrillers Ektaa Kapoor has brought to us over the years.

Kucch To Hai – A student tries to steal a test from a teacher’s home, leaving him dead after an accident. A string of murders follow which hint at the professor’s revenge. Made back in 2003, the thriller was ahead of its time and experimented with the slasher genre.

Krishna Cottage – Love is put to the test in Krishna Cottage when another woman comes between star-crossed young lovers and everything that ensues in his heated thriller. The film was well loved by the youth and is still remembered to this day.

Ragini MMS – A couple out to have a sensuous weekend become the subjects of surveillance cameras and encounter an evil entity. What made Ragini MMS stand out was the way it was shot and its treatment. It was the first film to be shot like a homemade movie with the ending open to interpretation.

Love Sex Aur Dhokha – Three separate but interlinked stories about an honour killing, an MMS scandal and sting operations, formed the crux of the unconventional Love Sex Aur Dhokha. The film was made entirely using digital formats with different cameras, including a Handycam, an amateur film camera, a security camera, an underwater camera and spy cameras and became a sleeper hit.

Shootout at Lokhandwala - Unearthing gangster wars in the city, Shootout at Lokhandwala was the most talked about film of its time. Smartly captioned as ‘Based on True Rumours’, the action thriller sparked much controversy, was a bonafide hit and made an indelible mark.

Dobaaraa – Keeping with the times, Dobaaraa is a new-age thriller that’s already touted to be Taapsee Pannu’s best performance this far. Offering audiences something distinct and out-of-the-box, Ektaa Kapoor’s vision with Dobaaraa is to bring a fresh, new story to audiences.

