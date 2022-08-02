Forrest Gump makers announce the release date of Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha on Twitter
The Official Handle Of Forrest Gump on Twitter Announces The Release Date Of Laal Singh Chaddha; Releases In Theatres Worldwide On August 11th.
Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan, is getting ready for release, and the world is buzzing about all that it has to offer. Everything about the movie, including its songs and music videos, has sparked interest among viewers worldwide. A recent announcement announcing the release date of the Aamir Khan-starring Laal Singh Chaddha remake was shared on social media by the official Forrest Gump account.
In the caption, they wrote:
“Watch one man’s extraordinary journey that will fill you with love, warmth & happiness. #LaalSinghChaddha, the official Indian remake of #ForrestGump, opens in theatres worldwide on August 11th”.
Watch one man’s extraordinary journey that will fill you with love, warmth & happiness. #LaalSinghChaddha, the official Indian remake of #ForrestGump, opens in theatres worldwide on August 11th. pic.twitter.com/BB7BajWWOn
— Forrest Gump (@ForrestGumpFilm) August 2, 2022
Meanwhile, the trailer of Laal Singh Chaddha is receiving love from all quarters. The audience is looking forward to seeing Aamir Khan depict the life journey of Laal Singh Chadhha.
Laal Singh Chaddha, produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni. It is an official remake of Forrest Gump. The film will be released on 11 August.
