Released in 2017, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Bareilly Ki Barfi starring Kriti Sanon managed to travel through all demographics in the country as every single person related to the story of Bitti.

Released in 2017, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Bareilly Ki Barfi starring Kriti Sanon managed to travel through all demographics in the country as every single person related to the story of Bitti. Not only did the film opened doors in the industry for the lead actress Kriti Sanon, it also cemented a name for Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari among the critically acclaimed filmmakers.

Bareilly Ki Barfi was theatrically released in India on 18 August 2017, coinciding Independence Day Weekend and received highly positive reviews from critics, and emerged as a commercial success grossing over ₹600 million worldwide. Today, the film marks 5 years since it was released and we can certainly say that this sweet, emotional and heartwarming story was always set out to win hearts.

Not only did the film have a touch of emotion and romance, but its small-town setting has given the audience a very earthy and rustic feeling to rejoice into. People instantly connect to the movie and can easily relate to the characters. Audience enjoyed both the film and the songs from this Ashwiny Iyer directorial. Its song ‘Twist Kamariya’ is still one of the most played party anthems in India today. It's been 5 years, yet all the songs from the film and the movie itself are enjoyed vastly by the audience.

Starring Kriti Sanon, Rajkumar Rao and Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Bareilly Ki Barfi marks 5 years since its release today. Without a doubt, we can say that the film is as loved as it was back in 2017.

Meanwhile, on the work front Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is gearing up for her digital debut with Faadu.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.