Actress turned musician Shirley Setia is all set to make her Bollywood debut with her upcoming film Nikamma. While she is busy with the film promotions, here are some facts about the actress.

Shirley Setia, the much-loved Bollywood singer and now actress is all set to make her Big Bang Bollywood debut with the film Nikamma. The film also stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Shilpa Shetty. Shirley started off in the world of entertainment as a singer and it wasn’t long before her melodious voice and adorable persona caught the audience’s and industry’s attention. Her film Nikamma is all set to release on 17th June and here’s some Shirley trivia for all her fans:

1. Her favourite food :

Contrary to what most people like, a dish that is popular in each region, Shirley Setia’s favourite dish is her mom’s biryani. She often craves for the Indian rice dish but she always prefers her mom’s recipe. She calls it “Mummy Ki Biryani”.

2. Her pet peeve :

Everyone has a pet peeve, be it a phobia of insects or an OCD issue. Shirley’s pet peeve is something that one would never think of. It is cracking knuckles. The singer and actress cringes when she hears or sees someone crack their knuckles and we’re sure there are many out there who would agree.

3. Her original career choice :

Shirley is a marketing student. Her initial career choice included the options of becoming a social media marketing executive or a digital marketing executive. Her singing career took off as a passion and now she is all set to debut in a Bollywood film. Now that’s what you call, “it’s all in the stars”!

4. Her dream co-actors :

Every actor and actress has a dream of working with certain celebrities. Shirley’s dream team consists of Hollywood stars and some of the most notable names across the global platforms of entertainment such as Tom Holland, Ryan Renolds, Emma Stone and Selena Gomez. Who would you like to see her act or sing alongside?

5. Her pet name :

One would think that Shirley Setia’s pet name would be SS. However, the actress and singer revealed that her friends often call her “Shirls”. We surely like the ring of that!

On the world front, Shirley has been busy painting the town red with her co-star Abhimanyu Dassani for the promotions of their film Nikamma. We surely are excited to see the adorable and oh so talented actress dazzle us on the silver screen. Counting down the days to the release of Nikamma.

