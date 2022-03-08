Actor Fardeen Khan, who has been on paternity leave for the longest time, is all set to make a comeback in Sanjay Gupta’s next venture.

What I really like about Fardeen Khan is that he is a genuinely good guy, not the fake ‘Paaji-tussi-mere-bhai-ho’ bonhomie that Bollywood is known for. I remember when he was ready to be re-launched by Ram Gopal Varma in Jungle after a disastrous launch by his father Feroz Khan in Prem Aggan, the volatile Feroz had taken off on me just before I was to interview Fardeen.

I had no clue what Feroz Khan Saab was upset about. Later after the interview Fardeen called back to apologize. There is no brashness, no aggression in Fardeen. He is what they call, a totally chilled out dude. But I was not being truthful when I said what I liked the best about Fardeen was his amiable deportment. What I really like about Fardeen the best is his mother-in-law, the gorgeous Mumtaz. And he knows it.

Fardeen, who is celebrating his birthday with his wife and children in Dubai, adores his mother-in-law. Mumtaz in turn dotes on her son-in-law. “He is actually the son I never had. As you know God blessed me and my husband (global entrepreneur Mayur Madhvani) with two beautiful daughters who never let us miss the presence of a son in our lives. But Fardeen is more like a son than a son-in-law.”

Mumtaz was very close to Feroz Khan. “Yes, not only Feroz but all the Khan brothers. Abbas (Sanjay Khan) and Sameer also. I did a lot of films with Feroz and Abbas and in fact I did two films with the both brothers starring as brothers (Mela and Upaasna). And when Sameer was launched as a hero, I instantly agreed to play his heroine in a film (Gomti Ke Kinare).”

Fardeen who has been on paternity leave for the longest time, is all set to make a comeback in Sanjay Gupta’s next venture. He never thought he will be away for so long. Initially his wife Natasha and he had to move to London because they were facing challenges in having children. In 2013 their daughter was finally born. Four years later their son was born. Fardeen didn’t even know how when so much time flew by. He had to be up and down between Mumbai and London. Because they had chosen the IVF route it wasn’t easy for his wife Natasha.

Subhash K Jha is a Patna-based film critic who has been writing about Bollywood for long enough to know the industry inside out. He tweets at @SubhashK_Jha.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.