Fans demand Ranveer Singh and Kriti Sanon together in a film; Read more
'Someone cast these Two in a Film', demand Ranveer Singh and Kriti Sanon fans.
At a recently held award function, it was all things grand as many B-town celebs turned up in their glamourous best. While the divas looked stunning as ever, fans had their eyes on Kriti Sanon and Ranveer Singh's bonding at the event.
A video clip of the 2 is going viral on the internet where they can be seen talking and laughing together and has got the fans demanding that Ranveer and Kriti do a film opposite each other. Now that would be quite a pairing.
A fan page shared their videos from the event and wrote, "Someone cast these two in a film!"
Both the leading superstars of the generation have massive films in their lineups ahead. While Ranveer has Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahaani and Cirkus, Kriti has Adipurush, Bhediya, Ganapath and Shehzada in her lineup.
