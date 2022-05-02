Manoj Pahwa and Supriya Pathak's Home Shanti also stars Chakori Dwivedi and Poojan Chhabra in key roles. It will stream on Disney + Hotstar from 6 May.

Veteran actors Supriya Pathak and Manoj Pahwa are set to win our hearts with their upcoming series Home Shanti, which will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar from 6 May. The trailer of the slice-of-life drama received a huge thumbs up from the audience and while we are excited for the show, Manoj and Supriya recently revealed their reason to come on board for Home Shanti.

It’s an interesting slice of life kind of show

Supriya Pathak shared that she found the script interesting and said, “When I heard the script, I thought it’s an interesting slice of life kind of show and I felt that I could do justice to the character. I liked the whole set-up. I enjoyed the meeting with the director and the producers. It just seemed like we’ll have a lot of fun making this so I think it was more of a belief that I’ll be able to do it and make it fun & enjoyable. That’s the reason why I really wanted to be part of Home Shanti.”

It instantly hit a chord

On the other hand, Manoj Pahwa revealed that he loved the narrative and said, “When I got this script and I read it, I really loved it. The scenario of web series right now is mostly focused around crime, underworld, mafia with abusive language. After reading the script of Home Shanti, I was relieved. This was one web series which was family-oriented and homely which can be enjoyed with the entire family. It was a well-written script, with a touch of comedy and emotions around the aspirations of a middle-class family. It instantly hit a chord, making me feel that I can be a part of this rather than doing something which is already being pursued in a larger number.”

Written by Akshay Asthana, Aakanksha Dua, Nidhi Bisht, Mayank Pandey, Nikhil Sachan and Saurabh Khanna, it is produced by Posham Pa Pictures. The show also stars Chakori Dwivedi and Poojan Chhabra.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.​