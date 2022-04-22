While Runway 34 is directed by Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2 is helmed by choreographer-turned-filmmaker Ahmed Khan.

In Bollywood, we have witnessed several biggies locking horns with each other at the box office. In 90 per cent of the cases, one film wins the race but there have been some iconic clashes like Jai Santoshi Maa-Sholay and Lagaan-Gadar, where both the movies emerged winners at the ticket windows.

On the coming Friday, we will see two big-ticket films battling it out with each other at the box office. We are talking about Ajay Devgn-Amitabh Bachchan starrer Runway 34 and Tiger Shroff, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Heropanti 2. Many trade experts are not in favour of this clash as theatres have just reopened after the pandemic crisis and battling it out at the ticket windows in this crucial time can affect the business of both the films. However, we feel this clash will be fruitful at the box office and here are some points to prove that.

Eid weekend

Runway 34 and Heropanti 2 are releasing on April 29, that is during the Eid weekend. Both the films will enjoy a good run at the box office due to the festive weekend along with the national holiday of Ramzan.

Different target audience

The trailers of both films garnered positive responses from the audience. However, both these biggies cater to different target audiences. While the Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet starrer primarily targets to multiplexes of the metro-cities, Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria's Heropanti 2 caters to tier-2 and tier-3 audiences due to its massy appeal.



Visual spectacles

Both the films promise to treat the audience with great cinematic experiences due to their lavish scale, breathtaking action sequences and high-octane stunts. Looking at the promos, we can say that Runway 34 and Heropanti 2 have all the ingredients of becoming a money-spinner at the box office.

Loyal fanbase

Interestingly, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff enjoy a huge and loyal fanbase across the nation and we are sure that they will come in large numbers to watch their favourite stars on the big screen and cheer for them.

Talking about Runway 34, which is directed by Ajay Devgn, also features Boman Irani, Angira Dhar and others in prominent roles. On the other hand, Heropanti 2 marks the third collaboration between Tiger Shroff and choreographer-turned-director Ahmed Khan after Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.​