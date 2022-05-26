Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has always been in the news, be it for his great acting skills or impeccable dance moves. Here's why he is a perfect youth icon for today's generation.

A youth icon, Siddhant Chaturvedi in a very short span of time, has turned into a role model for the young population of India. Inspiring the young fans, the star is on a brand signing spree currently owing to his popularity and acting prowess.

Here's listing down the reasons that make him a youth icon, indeed!

1. Acting prowess

With a massive raw talent and skill set to tap into, Siddhant has proven he can steal the spotlight and make his presence felt. In films like Gully Boy, Gehraiyaan, and Inside Edge, the fact is hence proven.

Due to his delicate and nuanced depiction of a suave and gloomy businessman with questionable morals in Shakun Batra's genre-defying film, Gehraiyaan, which was published on Amazon Prime Video last month, the three-film-young actor is currently the buzz of the town. It's not simple to get into a character with a storyline that swings from charming to deceitful. Chaturvedi, on the other hand, wears it as if it were his own skin; he lives and breaths Zain. It is his hauntingly realistic portrayal of Mr Promiscuous Pro Max that makes the film so wonderful, even cathartic, especially the climax.

2. Deeply rooted man of his people

Siddhant has time and again proven that his roots run deep in the heartlands of the country, which he never shies away from. During the promotions of his film Gehraiyaan, the actor was seen dancing with the college students along with Deepika Padukone.

3. Strong line-up of varied films

All eyes are on Siddhant Chaturvedi and his upcoming roster of films as he explores different genres first with Phone Bhoot, a horror-comedy, Excel Entertainment’s Yudhra where he takes on a heavy dose of action, and the comedy-drama Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, a coming-of-age story penned by Arjun Varain Singh, Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar.

4. Writes down his thoughts

Siddhant started writing when he was struggling to find work in the industry. His friends had gotten busy with their respective careers, and his was not going anywhere. Whenever he was just sitting at home and felt lonely and down at times, he used to write down his thoughts. The actor says that even today when he is going through a rough patch, going back to old writings often helps.

5. Fought against bullying as a child and even today

Siddhant was bullied in his school a lot, which made him indulge in various activities such as studies, sports, and cultural events. He believes in shutting the bullies up with his actions and not words. Siddhant says that their politics and the way they would cut him down at every step also gave him an idea of how the world is going to be.

On being asked about internet trolls and how he handles them, Siddhant says it is cyberbullying and he doesn't retaliate or engage in a fight. He believes in and says, "Theek hai, kaam se dikhayenge".

