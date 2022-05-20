Nushrratt Bharuccha's Pyaar Ka Punchnama has completed 11 years of release today. The film also featured Kartik Aaryan, Divyendu Sharma, Raayo S. Bakhirta, Sonnalli Seygall and Ishita Raj Sharma in prominent roles.

Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha has been ruling the hearts of the audience from the time she nailed the role of Charu in Luv Ranjan’s Pyaar Ka Punchnama. It's been 11 years since the time film was released and the talent of the actress came to the forefront. Since then, the actress has time and again outdone herself with several films and went on to give numerous other performances which deserve a standing ovation. Despite giving us several good performances, the actress is still due for recognition, making us wonder when will talent receive its credibility.

Nushrratt never fails to deliver a good role. Not a single performance essayed by the actress has gone unnoticed by the audience. She is one of the best actresses in her league and always leaves an impact after every feat in Bollywood.

Her delivery as Charu had been so exquisite that people identified the actress as a Punchnama girl for a long time until she broke the mould with impeccably delivered roles in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Chhalaang, Dream Girl, and Akaash Vani among many others. Some of her films such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Dream Girl and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety have managed to enter the 100-crore club which has been an image-building experience for her.

Apart from that, Nushrratt has also shouldered a film like Chhorii where the actress mastered the role of a pregnant woman and has won applauds for the same. Despite giving flawless performances throughout these years, Nushrratt Bharuccha is yet to get her due for the efforts she puts in as an actress.

Meanwhile, the actress is all set to give another hit with her upcoming film ‘Janhit Mein Jaarii’. Furthermore, the actress has films like ‘Ram Setu’ and a sequel to ‘Chhorii’ in her pipeline.

