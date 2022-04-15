Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur's Jersey was scheduled to hit the screens on April 14 but the makers pushed the release date of the film at the last moment.

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur's sports drama Jersey, which was scheduled to hit the screens on April 14, got postponed at the last moment and will now release on April 22. While fans and trade experts claimed that the makers have delayed the release to avoid a clash with Yash starrer KGF 2 and Thalapathy Vijay's Beast, we came across another reason, which was quite surprising.

Plagiarism allegations?

While the film is the official remake of Nani and Shraddha Srinath's Telugu film of the same name, as per E Times report, a writer named Rajneesh Jaiswal has filed a case against the makers of Shahid Kapoor starrer in the Mumbai High court alleging that the story/script of the film is his. Well, this might be one of the reasons why the makers pushed the release date of the film.

Producer Aman Gill reveals the reason behind the delay

One of the producers of the film, Aman Gill confirmed that the plagiarism case was the reason behind the delay. He told E Times that the team was ready to release the film on April 14 but they didn't want to ahead until the court gave them a favourable order. The court has passed the order yesterday in the favour of Jersey's makers and now the film is set to release on April 22.

Shahid Kapoor's take

Though in a recent interview, Shahid Kapoor revealed that the makers have taken this decision to avert a clash with KGF 2 and Beast and told India Today, "We obviously have thought it through. Everybody thinks it's prudent. It’s a big holiday. A lot of big films can be released on a holiday and I think Beast is largely for a different market. And KGF 2 is an action film. We are very much a family film. So, the genres are very different. So, yeah, we think it's okay."

Mrunal Thakur's comment

Lead actress Mrunal Thakur echoed Shahid's opinion and told the same portal, "I think it has been 2 years. Audiences didn’t get a chance to go out to the theatres and enjoy that atmosphere. So, we are really spoiling our audience for choices."

Jersey is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who also helmed the original one. The film also features Pankaj Kapur and Ronit Kamra in prominent roles. Presented by Allu Aravind, the film is produced by Dil Raju, S Naga Vamsi and Aman Gill.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.