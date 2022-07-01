A science fiction that will keep you hooked to the screen and will also make you laugh is rare, and Halle Berry and Patrick Wilson starrer film Moonfall is here to give you all the thrill with a gripping storyline.

The moon is knocked off of its orbit by an unknown force, which causes it to speed up towards Earth and eventually collide with it, possibly eradicating mankind completely. Sounds intriguing? Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, and John Bradly feature in the upcoming science-fiction Moonfall. Follow NASA executive Jocinda "Jo" Fowler as she partners up with a man from her past and a conspiracy theorist with only two weeks to preserve civilization in this Roland Emmerich-directed film.

Streaming exclusively on Lionsgate Play from 1st July, here are the five reasons why you absolutely should watch this disaster film:

You'll be at the edge of your seat throughout the film:

Roland Emmerich is revered in the business as the "Master of Disaster" and is known for his roles in films including Independence Day, The Day After Tomorrow, White House Down, and The Patriot. His films are considered to be thrilling and keep the audience firmly seated as he blows up various famous monuments and causes complete ruin. You'll be hooked to the screen and on the edge of your seat as Moonfall explores the same destruction as the cast battles to restore humanity.

The Apocalyptic Thrill that doesn't drop till the end:

Combining Ronald Emmerich and the apocalyptic subject has an intriguing quality. Since the beginning of cinema, everyone has adored the idea of an outside force threatening humanity's fundamental existence and the attempts to defend it. With the all-engaging experience of feeling like you are saving humanity with them as you follow astronauts Brian Harper and Jocinda Fowler on their mission, Moonfall will give you that same exhilaration.

The All-in-One Entertainer:

Moonfall is mostly a science fiction movie, but it also has elements of other genres, including thriller, suspenseful action, humour, and even emotional moments. This all-in-one film is likely to be your ideal movie-night companion if you're a space nerd because it will take you on a journey and leave you wanting more.

It's a Comic Relief:

Without the ideal comic relief, no great film is complete. This spine-tingling movie, in which humanity has only a few weeks to live, is full of serious scenes as the cast battles to save the world. However, K.C. Houseman, played by John Bradley, an independent researcher and conspiracy theorist, who brings humour to the movie with his aloof demeanour, only makes this mission better. The ideal associate for Jocinda Fowler and Brian Harper.

Gripping Storyline with a Hopeful Ending:

When an unknown force knocks the moon out of its orbit and sends it hurtling into a collision path with Earth, two astronauts, Jocinda "Jo" Fowler and Brian Harper, together with conspiracy theorist K.C. Houseman, work to save the planet from oblivion. They set out on an impossible trip into space to save humanity with only a few weeks before impact.

Halle Berry and Patrick Wilson starrer film Moonfall will stream on Lionsgate Play from 1st July, 2022.

