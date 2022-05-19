'Getting Aashram was more of a gift from the universe,' says Esha Gupta as she gears up to play the glamorous Image Maker in the show.

MX Player is geared up to launch the third season of its most anticipated original series Aashram. With the web series being a whopping success in the first 2 seasons, it is the most anticipated series today as it combines politics, crime, and drama to enhance viewer entertainment. The lead cast of Bobby Deol, Aaditi Pohankar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, and Darshan Kumar is joined by actress Esha Gupta.

In the world of social media, where everyone wants to be seen or heard, how can the marketing savvy Babjis remain an exception. Esha Gupta, who plays the role of an image-makeover specialist in the series, is here to add some more dazzle and intrigue to the already popular but notorious Baba with her tricks and charm in MX Player’s Original Series, Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3.

Esha’s role is one to promote Babaji, his acts, and his initiatives in the Aashram, and to enhance his reputation as a powerful Godman who works for the well-being of his people and society at large. Will she manage to promote Babaji and his teachings, or will she expose him and his acts? Esha when preparing for the role took guidance from one of her friends to understand the mindset and personality of the character.

Talking about her role in the series, Esha said. “I think I manifested it unknowingly when I saw Aashram during the lockdown and I wished to be a part of the show. Getting this series was more of a gift from the universe.”

Produced and Directed by Prakash Jha, Ek Badnaam Aashram will stream free exclusively on MX Player starting 3rd June.

