Disha Patani as Rasika in 'Ek Villain Returns' is probably the hottest villain the audience has encountered in recent times.

As soon as 'Ek Villain Returns' has been released in the theaters, Disha Patani's fans are going crazy looking at her as the hottest villain in the film. Where the audience has seen the actress mostly in a simple roles, she truly stunned the masses with her grey character in Ek Villain Returns. It's a sheer example of her growth as an actor that without any fear, she holds herself in such an intense character in the film.

Disha as Rasika in 'Ek Villain Returns' is probably the hottest villain the audience has encountered in recent times. The actress is driving the masses crazy with her hot and dazzling avatar in the film. While on the other hand, the audience might not have imagined her as such an intense character after looking at her filmography. If we talk about her past release, In a thriller like, Malang audience loved her performance and the actress also has been trying her hands at vibrant kinds of films from different genres. 'Ek Villain Returns' is one such example, Where Disha has tried her hand for the first time in the negative role, and her performance in such a grey character is very well welcomed by the audience. It was indeed a bold choice from the actress as she has never done that in the past.

As soon as the film hit the theaters, it has been showing unprecedented growth at the box office. The actress also seemed to enjoy the love she is receiving as she recently visited Gaiety Galaxy to get a glimpse of the audience reaction, which turned out to be it being a house full.

Other than this Disha will also be seen in Karan Johar's ‘Yodha’ co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Project K alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone.

