MX Player Original Series Ek Badnaam…Aashram 3 releases globally across 33 Countries.

The success of MX Player’s Ek Badnaam…Aashram 3 has travelled across the globe. With the first two seasons seeing a major rise in viewership, the recently launched season 3 has been released across 33 countries globally. While the first two seasons were greatly appreciated by audiences making it probably the most viewed series on Indian OTT, the recently launched season, Ek Badnaam…Aashram 3, has also very quickly and successfully entered the 100MN viewership club within 32 hours of its release in India.

Speaking about launching the show globally, Nikhil Gandhi, Chief Operating Officer, MX Media said, “We are expanding our viewership and penetrating newer markets internationally. After receiving such huge success in India for our No 1 homegrown series, Aashram, launching it simulcast across other countries gives our users all over the world the opportunity to watch the series at the same time that it's launched in India. We believe that it is the power of good content that makes people connect with the story as season 3 of Aashram is also breaking all records of viewership that we achieved in its earlier seasons. We are humbled at the response from audiences and thank them with a promise of returning with many more such incredible stories.”

MX Player in international markets has a subscription-based offering, MX One wherein viewers outside India can watch Aashram and other MX Original Series by subscribing to it. Nakul Kapur, Vice President & Business Head of Gaming and International Business, MX Player said, “Our focus for the coming year is to diversify content offerings and reach our audience beyond the Indian market. International expansion was always on the charts, and this move to launch Aashram globally is our first step in that direction. The series has been a massive hit among the Indian audiences, and we hope this love will further multiply as our viewers worldwide will be able to experience this record-breaking show.”

Commenting on the same, Producer and Director Prakash Jha said, “It’s exciting news for all of us. We are really looking forward to global audiences watching the show as wherever I visit around the globe, I'm always asked when we can see the next season. I'm grateful to the fantastic cast, my crew and Team MX Player for being excellent partners in creating this series." Ek Badnaam...Aashram 3 features an ensemble cast comprising Bobby Deol, Aaditi Pohankar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Darshan Kumaar, Anupriya Goenka, Esha Gupta, Sachin Shroff, Adhyayan Suman, Tridha Choudhury, Vikram Kochhar, Anuritta K Jha, Rushad Rana, Tanmay Ranjan, Preeti Sood, Rajeev Siddhartha and Jaya Seal Ghosh.

Now, Android users in the USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, UAE, Oman, Bahrain, Qatar and Bangladesh can watch Ek Badnaam…Aashram 3 on their devices. iOS users will also have access to the show in the countries including USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, UAE, Nigeria, Mauritius, Colombia, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Guatemala, Ecuador, Bolivia, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Honduras, Jamaica, Nicaragua, Panama, Trinidad and Tobago.

Besides MX Original Series, MX International also includes content by select Publishers including - Hoichoi, Playflix, Adler Productions, The Asylum, Echelon Studios, Janson Media and Televisa.

