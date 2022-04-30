The Enforcement Directorate has alleged that Sukesh Chandrashekar gave gifts worth Rs 5.71 crore to Jacqueline Fernandez.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth Rs 7.27 crore of Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez in the money laundering case against conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The attached assets include a Rs 7.12 crore fixed deposit and an amount of Rs 15 lakhs that was paid by Sukesh to a scriptwriter on Jacqueline's behalf.

The Enforcement Directorate alleges that the conman gave gifts worth Rs 5.71 crore to Jacqueline from the Rs 200-crore, which he allegedly extorted from the family of former Ranbaxy owner Shivinder Singh, who was jailed in 2019 in a money laundering case.

In an earlier investigation, Jacqueline confessed to receiving a 1.5 lakh dollar loan from Sukesh along with expensive gifts that included a horse worth Rs 52 lakh, a Persian cat worth Rs 9 lakh, gem-studded earrings and a Hermes bracelet. The actress also reportedly received a Mini Cooper from the conman, which she later returned.

Earlier this year, Sukesh wrote a letter from jail, where he confessed of being in a relationship with Jacqueline and said his gifts to the actor were normal as in any relationship.

The letter read, "As I have mentioned before, I and Jacqueline were in a relationship, seeing each other, and the relationship was not based on any kind of monetary benefits like the way it's projected, commented, and trolled in a bad light. The relationship has lots of love and respect for each other without any expectations. Kindly requesting everyone to stop projecting her in a bad way, as it's not easy on her, who has only loved without expecting anything. As I have mentioned before that she has no involvement in the ongoing money-laundering case."

He added, "I have gifted her things and done things for her family, are normal things one would do for his loved one in a relationship. It's personal. I don't understand why it's being made such a big deal. At the same time, I would like to again certain that none of this was 'proceeds of so-called crime'. It's all from legitimate earnings and the same would be proved in the court of law very soon."

