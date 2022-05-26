“When I read the story, I learnt a few things about consent that I didn’t fully understand” : Dia Mirza on Gray.

Amazon mini TVs latest offering Gray will take you through a thought-provoking storyline which captures the story of Naina (Shreya Dhanwanthary). Naina happens to experience an uncomfortable incident with her best friend and is trying to understand the situation with her therapist (Dia Mirza). Recently lead actress of the film Dia Mirza revealed why this is an extremely important project for her.

Speaking about the short film Dia Mirza said, “When I read the script, I thought this is a story that will make everyone remember the phase where they have been in such a situation, at some point in their lives. Very often as individuals who may be going through an experience, we ourselves find it hard to understand what about it is making us uncomfortable and that’s what makes this story unique and so important. The way it has been broken down and the way it helps people understand the entire concept of consent is so special and so necessary. I know when I read the story, I learnt a few things about consent that I didn’t fully understand, and I thought that this story needs to be told. It is a much-needed narrative”.

Directed by Sakshi Gurnani and featuring popular artists Dia Mirza and Shreya Dhanwanthary in the lead roles, Gray is now streaming on Amazon miniTV for FREE on the Amazon shopping app.

Watch the trailer here:

