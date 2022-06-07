Have a look at the poster of Masoom that features Boman Irani and Samara Tijori seated near a lake.

An exciting creative has been posted by Disney+ Hotstar on their social media titled Masoom which features Boman Irani and Samara Tijori seated near a lake. The caption reads - Jo masoom dikhte hain woh kabhi kabhi hote nahi. #HotstarSpecials #Masoom. Trailer out tomorrow. Coming soon. Looks like this one is going to be a roller coaster ride of emotions! Wonder what it will be about! Can’t wait for the trailer to be released tomorrow.

Two individuals sit on a wooden deck erected over a lake, with green spotted mountains in the distance, in the poster. Boman Irani wears a turban and a white kurta on the poster, while Samara Tijori sits at his side with a shawl wrapped around her. The streaming giant shared the image on its official social media accounts with an intriguing explanation about how those who appear innocent may not always be so.

Upasana Singh, Manjari Fadnis, Veer Rajwant Singh, Sarika Singh, Sukhpal Singh, Nikhil Nair, Akashdeep Arora, Jobanpreet Singh, and Manu Rishi Chadha are expected to play major roles in the series, according to the caption. Also involved in the project are Gurmeet Singh, Mihir Desai, Manan Mehta, Namit Sharma, and Vivek Shah.

Under the auspices of Reliance Entertainment, the forthcoming project will be funded.

