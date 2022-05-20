Have a look at what Disha Patani has in store for her fans this year.

Bollywood actress Disha Patani, who is considered to be one of the sizzling, dazzling, and fiery goddesses, has always managed to outshine the actresses of her league. Disha Patani is one of the brightest and the hottest outsiders who have crawled their way up in the industry. Born and brought up in a small town Bareilly, the star has worked hard to be where she is right now. While the actress's father is deputy SP in the vigilance unit of the Uttar Pradesh power department, her sister is a Lieutenant in the Army. Despite having no godfather in Bollywood, Disha has come far in her journey as an actress.

Not only has Disha established herself as an actress but also as one of the ace dancers in the industry. She has also maintained a streak of being one of the fittest celebrities in India. While Disha spent her Pandemic years reading scripts, she has been on the roll since the start of 2022. Without a single break, the star has been going back and forth with completing her film assignments and has been tirelessly shooting for major brands. While the actress spent her first half shooting for the impending films and projects which include Yodha and Ek Villain Returns, Disha will now spend the other half promoting the projects she has worked on. Having said this, Disha Patani fans are extremely thrilled and excited for her films to release and this buzz is one of the hottest conversations in the town currently.

It seems like Disha Patani is hell-bent on making 2022 one of the most successful years of her career. Her level-headedness and steadfast approach will take her a long way and we are all in for that. Meanwhile, Disha Patani has been very busy filming for Yodha and Ek Villain Returns. The actress will be seen performing uniquely designed action sequences. She is one of a few actresses who can smoothly perform a stunt and her social media is evidence of that.

Apart from this, it was also announced that she is also a part of Project K starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. It clearly shows that Disha Patani has a lot in store for her and we can not wait for this year to unfold.

