The DISCOVER Collection is a refined holistic wellness concept when it comes to a natural extension of extraordinary service, incredible experiences, and world-class amenities.

Bernhard Bohnenberger, CEO of DISCOVER Collection, and Meraj Khan, Founder of Gravity Global Group, have come together to launch the most glamorous and discreet members-only Club, a wellness haven Located in the heart of Delhi's diplomatic enclave.

"Enriching life has always been our core value. With this outstanding Club, we have the opportunity to enhance the physical, mental, spiritual, and emotional state of mind of our members, guests, and team," says Bernhard Bohnenberger, CEO of DISCOVER Collection.

The DISCOVER Collection Club New Delhi is where health and wellness become the entry point to a lifestyle that expands its handpicked member's community and entire consciousness. "We have looked to create an unimaginable transformative space where great minds meet and mingle and where the stresses of life would melt away. A modern luxury health Club with cutting-edge technology and peerless service," says Meraj Khan, founder of Gravity Global.

DISCOVER Collection is sending limited private invitations only. In partnership with IIFA the following five members were exclusively chosen by the IIFA committee and presented at Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi: Salman Khan, Tiger Shroff, Sara Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Nora Fatehi.

