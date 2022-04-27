Anil Kapoor's son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor has turned producer with Raj Singh Chaudhary's Thar. It is set to premiere on Netflix on May 6.

The trailer of Anil Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Satish Kaushik starrer Thar was released last week and garnered positive response from the audience. While watching the father-son jodi on-screen has turned out to be a treat for fans, another highlight, which garnered our attention is the rugged Rajasthan desert, which itself is a critical character in the show.

Director Raj Singh Chaudhary recently opened up about shooting the film in the rugged desert and shared, "It was a tough shoot in terms of terrain. The major difficulties were to shoot at some places especially carrying the equipment to set up a shot. One such location was one that I found which was an 800-year-old structure and it was beautiful and in the middle of nowhere on top of the mountain, I knew I had to shoot there but then the production told me that logistically it was impossible to shoot there. I convinced them, and the production was amazing that they created a road for an easy commute."

The director said that the cast members have put their blood and sweat into the film and added, "Satish sir climbed mountains and Anil sir was riding a bike on terrains which are very very tough to ride on in a Yezdi bike. Plus there was one shot where Fatima just fell out of the jeep while it was in motion and we all got scared but she just brushed herself up and got into the jeep".

Thar is set to release on May 6 on Netflix. It is produced by Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor.

