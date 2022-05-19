Ms Diipa Khosla is India's first global influencer to walk the Cannes ramp in 2018, breaking the barriers for all other Indian influencers.

This year being Diipa Khosla's 5th Red Carpet, she shines in a Manish Malhotra 's design. Normalizing every aspect of women, Diipa with her Cannes 2022 look aims to promote the beauty of YOU.

Diipa Khosla was intending to show off her stunning Cannes look in a Manish Malhotra saree in a recent Instagram photo. She did, however, show her followers that she had an allergic response and that her face was swelled as a result. This is her first look from her sixth Red Carpet appearance at the Cannes Film Festival , she stated in the description of her Instagram image. She went on to say that life is full of surprises. She describes these "surprises" as "pleasant, awful, or even ugly." She went on to say that she has always pledged to be honest with her fans. While it is easier said than done, Diipa believes it is more vital to act than to hide.

Despite her allergies, she stated her fans had inspired her to come out and walk the red carpet. Diipa adds that she is certain that every woman has been in her shoes at some point in their lives, and she wants to encourage people to "face the music" even if they don't want to. She ended it by saying, “For we are beautiful. With or without that allergy, pimple, acne, pigmentation, scar, or whatever it may be. Lets do this. For us. All of us.”