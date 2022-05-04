Dharmendra was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai, last week due to a muscle pull. He was discharged on Sunday (1st May).

Last week, the iconic star Dharmendra landed up in the hospital with a strained back which left him temporarily frozen in pain. He had to be hospitalized for four days.

Now back home, Dharmendra returns my call to talk about the ghastly incident. “I don’t know what happened. I’ve been doing my own exercises for the last forty years. I never had any mishaps. This time when I did a few extra push-ups I suddenly felt an agonizing pain in the back. I couldn’t move.”

Maybe the legendary physically-fit star who was the first major A-list hero to take off his shirt on camera should now do his exercises under supervision?

“You mean like a gym instructor? No, I know all my moves. I just need to know when I have to stop doing the exercises. When the body gives warning signals, follow it. I am no longer the young ‘Garam Dharam’, as they called me. My body is no longer what it used to be twenty years ago. If I push myself beyond the limit, this is what will happen. I landed up in hospital. I don’t want this to happen again. I urge everyone to be careful with the exertion that accompanies rigorous exercises.”

The affable star known for his generosity and kindness was in the hospital briefly. “It was only four days. But it seemed a lot longer. I had a lot of time to think about what a wonderful life it has been for me so far. My journey has been deeply fulfilling. I was a boy from Punjab with no connections in the film industry. I never thought I’d get so much love. My well-wishers my support system continues to shower me with love. I have got much more than I deserve.”

Dharmendra returned home from the hospital just in time for his 42nd marriage anniversary. He is characteristically reticent in speaking about his enduring romance with Hema Malini. With a shy laugh, Dharmendra says, “We are married for 42 years now. Time has just flown by. We didn’t even realize so much time has passed. That we have been together for so long is a measure of how strong our relationship is.”

Subhash K Jha is a Patna-based film critic who has been writing about Bollywood for long enough to know the industry inside out. He tweets at @SubhashK_Jha.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.