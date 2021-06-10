In a plea filed earlier this year, Sushant Singh Rajput's father said that any upcoming or proposed movie projects based on his son's life would 'affect the right of the victim and deceased for a free and fair trial.'

Delhi High Court has refused to stay the release of Nyay: The Justice, a film purportedly based on late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's life.

Justice Sanjeev Narula passed the order in an application moved by the actor's father Krishna Kishore Singh. According to Live Law, the court has asked the defendants, the filmmakers, to file details of royalty, licensing and profits that the upcoming movies make.

Singh's plea had said that some of the upcoming or proposed movie projects Nyay: The Justice, Suicide or Murder: A star was lost, Shashank and an unnamed crowd-funded film were based on his son's life.

Singh said the filmmakers were taking advantage of the situation for commercial gains and therefore, the right to freedom of speech and expression would not apply to them.

"Plaintiff (Singh) has apprehension that various plays, movies, web-series, books, interviews or other material may be published which would harm the reputation of the son of the plaintiff and his family," the suit, which has sought damages of over Rs 2 crores from the filmmakers for "loss of reputation, mental trauma and harassment" to Rajput's family, has claimed.

It has also claimed that in case a "movie, web-series, book or any other content of similar nature is allowed to be published or broadcasted, it would affect the right of the victim and deceased for a free and fair trial as it may cause prejudice to them".

The suit has also contended that Rajput being a well-known celebrity, "any misuse of his name/ image/ caricature/ style of delivering dialogues also amounts to infringement of the personality right vested with the plaintiff besides amounting to acts of passing off".

The contentions of Rajput's father were opposed by the filmmakers of the upcoming movies.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)