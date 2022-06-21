Deepika Padukone spotted at the airport post her Project K shoot
Have a look at Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone who just returned from the shoot of her upcoming film Project K.
Deepika Padukone manages to do it all and with style! The superstar has been living out of her suitcase the last couple of days, fulfilling both her professional obligations and personal responsibilities.
After a hectic two weeks at the French Riviera where she proudly represented India as an esteemed jury member for the Cannes Film Festival, she took time off to visit Tirupati with her family and also celebrate her father’s birthday.
Deepika Padukone then immediately left for Hyderabad to resume the shoot for Project K at Ramoji Film City and returned to Mumbai last night.
The superstar looked like a boss lady, keeping it simple yet chic in an orange coordinated set on her return to Mumbai.
The global icon has the most anticipated films in her kitty and has been working around the clock between those and her brand commitments.
