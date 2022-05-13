The Chennai Express actor recently became the first Indian to be the brand ambassador of the luxury label Louis Vuitton. The popular brand also recently unveiled its Dauphine bag campaign that featured Padukone along with American star Emma Stone and Chinese actor Zhou Dongy.

Actor Deepika Padukone has always shown her love for fitness. Be it Pilates or yoga, the Piku actor can ace any workout effortlessly. Her love for yoga was also recently showcased in her last film Gehraiyaan, in which she plays the role of a yoga instructor.

Taking to her Instagram account, the Padmaavat star shared a few photos of herself flaunting her insane yoga skills. In the stunning images, Padukone could be seen performing various yoga poses that too with ease. "Some yoga flex," she wrote in the caption.

Check her post here:

In the photos, Padukone could be seen practising asanas on a yoga mat, dressed in a nude pink sleeveless unitard outfit while her hair is tied in a sleek bun. The pictures show Padukone acing the Eagle Pose/Garudasana, Ustrasana/Camel Pose, Anjaneyasana/Crescent Moon Pose, Flip The Dog Pose, and Virabhadrasana II/Warrior Pose II.

Soon after she shared her post, Padukone’s husband and actor Ranveer Singh was among the first to hit a like and drop a flirty comment on it. "Dayum (meaning damn)," he wrote.

The Chennai Express actor recently became the first Indian to be the brand ambassador of the luxury label Louis Vuitton. She was signed as a ‘House Ambassador’ by Louis Vuitton. The popular brand also recently unveiled its Dauphine bag campaign that featured Padukone along with American star Emma Stone and Chinese actor Zhou Dongy.

Padukone was also part of the eight-member jury of the 75th Cannes Film Festival. She graced the occasion along with actor-filmmaker Rebecca Hall and Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi. During the closing ceremony which is on 28 May, the jury will reward one of the 21 films in competition with the coveted Palme d'Or.

On the career front, Padukone has several projects in her kitty lined up. She will be seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Pathan which will release next year. Reports also suggest that she will join Hrithik Roshan for the first time in Siddharth Anand's Fighter.

