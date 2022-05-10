Deepika Padukone heads to Cannes Film Festival to represent India as a jury member. Have a look.

Deepika Padukone, an Indian actress, flew out of Mumbai on Tuesday to attend the Cannes Film Festival in France. The actress is a member of the jury for the 75th Cannes Film Festival this year. She is also the lone Indian on this year's jury panel. Vincent Lindon, a French actor, chairs the eight-member jury. Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi, Swedish actress Noomi Rapace, actress Rebecca Hall, screenwriter producer Rebecca Hall, Italian actress Jasmine Trinca, French director Ladj Ly, American director Jeff Nichols, and Norwegian director Joachim Trier are among the other jury members. The jury will consider the greatest international films that aim to push the creative envelope, advance cinema, and encourage the growth of the global film industry.

Deepika's comfortable-casual airport outfit also turned heads. The actress was dressed in a beige two-piece outfit. She wore it with a large black bag and black boots. At the airport, the Gehraiyaan star posed and waved to the paparazzi.

Deepika was just recently announced as a member of the jury this year. Deepika Padukone, an Indian actress, producer, philanthropist, and entrepreneur, is a great figure in her country, according to the announcement.

Deepika will next be seen in the Shah Rukh Khan-directed film Pathan. She has also appeared in films such as Fighter, Project K, and The Intern.

