Entertainment

Deepika Padukone has a reunion with her Gehraiyaan co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi at an event

Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi met each other at the recently held Manish Malhotra fashion event where the actress walked the ramp along with husband Ranveer Singh.

FP Staff August 01, 2022 15:29:39 IST
Deepika Padukone has a reunion with her Gehraiyaan co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi at an event

Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturved

Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi were seen in Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan that began streaming on Amazon Prime Video India from February earlier this year. And now, the two met each other at the recently held Manish Malhotra fashion event where the actress walked the ramp along with husband Ranveer Singh. A fan-club of the actress, tagging Siddhant, shared the picture on its Instagram story.

Deepika Padukone has a reunion with her Gehraiyaan costar Siddhant Chaturvedi at an event

Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi

Padukone shared a lot of pictures with Singh after the fashion show wrapped up, and both looked stunning as usual.

Deepika and Siddhant tackled multiple volcanic emotions in Shakun Batra’s film about love and loneliness. Deepika’s character Alisha was dealing (and on the process of healing) with her inner demons whereas Siddhant’s character Zain battled external turmoil.

He had a sensual and surreptitious relationship with Alisha, he was cheating on his partner, was on the brink of getting his cover blown, had to face massive professional issues, and the only way for peace was death, albeit an accidental one. Alisha, on the other hand, continued to blame her father, when reality and a solid plot twist kicks in before the film ends on a striking and haunting note.

Gehraiyaan truly dug deep into emotions and intense battles a human often fights. Coming to the actress’ work-front, she will be seen with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in Pathaan, Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan in Project K, and Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor in Fighter.

Siddhant, on the other hand, is gearing up for Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter, Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan with Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav, and an action-picked film called Yudhra.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram

 

Updated Date: August 01, 2022 15:29:39 IST

TAGS:

also read

An NGO has registered F.I.R complaint on Ranveer Singh over his nude picture post on social media
Entertainment

An NGO has registered F.I.R complaint on Ranveer Singh over his nude picture post on social media

The NGO says that Ranveer Singh has hurt the sentiments of women in general and insulted their modesty through his photographs.

Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot adds to the narrative of his iconic status
Entertainment

Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot adds to the narrative of his iconic status

Clamour over a man’s nudity doesn’t hurt women’s sentiments, instead hurts our collective intelligence

A love letter to Ranveer Singh on male nudity
Entertainment

A love letter to Ranveer Singh on male nudity

Ranveer Singh is being trolled for his nude photographs, like he is trolled for his fashion sense. They show a human being in dialogue with himself, inviting the gaze of all regardless of gender or sexuality. We bring you a counter-view that tries to get past the polarizing narratives.