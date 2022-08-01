Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi met each other at the recently held Manish Malhotra fashion event where the actress walked the ramp along with husband Ranveer Singh.

Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi were seen in Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan that began streaming on Amazon Prime Video India from February earlier this year. And now, the two met each other at the recently held Manish Malhotra fashion event where the actress walked the ramp along with husband Ranveer Singh. A fan-club of the actress, tagging Siddhant, shared the picture on its Instagram story.

Padukone shared a lot of pictures with Singh after the fashion show wrapped up, and both looked stunning as usual.

Deepika and Siddhant tackled multiple volcanic emotions in Shakun Batra’s film about love and loneliness. Deepika’s character Alisha was dealing (and on the process of healing) with her inner demons whereas Siddhant’s character Zain battled external turmoil.

He had a sensual and surreptitious relationship with Alisha, he was cheating on his partner, was on the brink of getting his cover blown, had to face massive professional issues, and the only way for peace was death, albeit an accidental one. Alisha, on the other hand, continued to blame her father, when reality and a solid plot twist kicks in before the film ends on a striking and haunting note.

Gehraiyaan truly dug deep into emotions and intense battles a human often fights. Coming to the actress’ work-front, she will be seen with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in Pathaan, Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan in Project K, and Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor in Fighter.

Siddhant, on the other hand, is gearing up for Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter, Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan with Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav, and an action-picked film called Yudhra.

