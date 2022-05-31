Deepika Padukone’s character Naina continues to inspire as Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani completes 9 years.

Deepika Padukone, unquestionably one of the most gorgeous ladies on the planet, astonished the audience with her geeky role in Yeh Jaawani Hai Deewani, one of the most well-known films of all time. Undoubtedly one of her most loved roles, young girls continue to be inspired by Deepika's character Naina Talwar, who matures from a shy spectacled girl to a confident and accomplished woman as the hit celebrates its ninth anniversary.

The superstar was praised for her role in the film and for making it relatable to every modern-day Indian lady looking for love, freedom, adventure, and success.

‘Naina Talwar’ sparked such a fascination that the spectacles Deepika Padukone wore in the film became the biggest rage and were back in fashion, in addition to the other styles she wore in the film, which went on to gross 188 crores at the box office. Deepika's portrayal of Naina Talwar encouraged women to let go of their inhibitions and live in the moment.

Deepika has previously stated that portraying Naina Talwar came fairly effortlessly to her and that she recognized a lot of her herself in the characters. In fact, Bollywood’s leading lady also mentioned how Naina’s development and journey in the film in some ways mirror her own.

