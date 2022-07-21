Shabana Azmi is hosting Mijwan Couture Fashion Show in clothes designed by Manish Malhotra on 29th July. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are going to be the showstoppers!

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will steal the show for designer Manish Malhotra, whose collection is being showcased at Mijwan Couture Fashion Show, hosted by Shabana Azmi in association with Mijwan Welfare Society. The veteran actor recently stated that the next Mijwan show starring the couple would be the "grandest event to date" and that the coupling stands for "glamour, power, and courage."

Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Sonakshi Sinha are just a few of the famous faces from Bollywood that have walked the runway for Manish Malhotra at the Mijwan fashion show over the years. The Covid-19 pandemic caused the event to be postponed for three years, but it is now scheduled for July 29. According to reports, celebrities including Karan Johar, Vidya Balan, Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Dia Mirza, and Nandita Das will attend.

Shabana Azmi praised showstoppers Deepika and Ranveer. “Deepika is sensitive to the cause of empowering women and the girl child. Individually and together, they represent glamour, power and courage,” she said. Deepika walked the ramp with Ranbir Kapoor in 2018, during the last edition of Mijwan Couture Fashion Show. Deepika looked stunning in an embellished lehenga, while Ranbir looked dashing in a black sherwani.

Shabana expressed her gratitude that Ranveer stole the spotlight this time. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, one of Bollywood's most popular couples, will take the runway together for the first time at the forthcoming fashion show. According to Shabana, the journeys of Ranveer and the Mijwan Welfare Society started by the late Kaifi Azmi and currently led by Shabana are quite similar.

Shabana said, “When I requested him to be our showstopper, he said yes in an instant. He had walked for our third fashion show at the start of his career, and today, he is a big star. Ranveer epitomises the fledgling steps we took when we first started, only to become a brand that is recognised internationally.” Additionally, Shabana revealed that Manish Malhotra's most recent Mijwan collection would feature "just white." The designer emphasised the chikankari handiwork created by the Mijwan artisans in his earlier designs.

