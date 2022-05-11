In a recent interaction, Darshan Kumaar shared his thoughts on the blockbuster success of The Kashmir Files. The film raked in over Rs 300 crore at the global box office during its theatrical run.

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files, which released in March this year, has turned out to be an all-time blockbuster and one of the most profitable films in the history of Indian cinema. After dominating the box office and raking in over Rs 300 crore at the global market, the film is set to stream on Zee5 from 13 May.

While fans, who didn't watch the film on the silver are eager to catch it on the OTT platform, actor Darshan Kumaar expressed his happiness over the humongous success of the movie. Talking exclusive to Firstpost, he said, "It's surreal !!! ... This film has turned out to be people's film and they themselves are supporting and promoting the film. The kind of love and support we are receiving from them is unmatched, my heart is filled with gratitude. Nowadays audience are content-driven and are willing and eager to watch realistic cinema. This has opened many avenues for actors as well as filmmakers and have given rise to an era of good cinema."

Talking about The Kashmir Files, the Hindi drama is based on video interviews of the first generation victims of The Kashmir Genocide of the Kashmiri Pandit Community. The film stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Chinmay Mandlekar, Puneet Issar, Pallavi Joshi, Mrinal Kulkarni, Prakash Belawadi, Bhasha Sumbli, Atul Srivastava, Prithviraj Sarnaik, Amaan Iqbal and others in prominent roles.

The film is produced under the banner of Abhishek Agarwal Arts and Zee Studios. During its theatrical release, it was declared tax-free in many states including Goa, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Tripura, Karnataka and others.

