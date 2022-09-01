Criminal Justice starring Pankaj Tripathi and Shweta Basu Prasad has been directed by Rohan Sippy and produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios.

With humour and wit by his side, Madhav Mishra makes his highly anticipated return to television with Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach on Disney+ Hotstar’s Hotstar Specials. The beloved attorney takes on one of his most difficult cases in the first two episodes of the show’s most recent season: the murder of well-known young actress Zara Ahuja. When Mukul Ahuja, her brother, is implicated, the narrative takes a turn.

Beloved by children and a household name, Zara (Deshna Dugad), is found brutally murdered in an abandoned place. As the Ahujas manoeuvre an emotional roller coaster, the police investigation and all the evidence points to her step-brother, Mukul (Aaditya Gupta), the last person to see her. Grief and rage tear the family apart, and the pressure to find the culprit mounts on the police and the public prosecutor from the media and Zara’s fans. Mukul’s history of being derelict makes his own parents, Avantika (Swastika Mukherjee) and Neeraj (Purab Kohli) doubt his innocence. As the further investigation leads to Mukul being considered the prime suspect, he is reprimanded in a juvenile home. Distraught and in urgent need of a lawyer, Gauri (Kalyanee Mulay) recommends Madhav Mishra (Pankaj Tripathi).

As the case proceeds further it gets even more complicated with revelations of Mukul’s hatred towards her step-sister Zara, him being treated for addiction and more over Neeraj being confident about Mukul being the killer. What will Madhav Mishra do to uncover the truth?

