Akshay Kumar‘s Cuttputlli released on 2nd September 2022 on Disney Plus Hotstar. Helmed by Ranjit M Tewari, the intriguing suspense of the film and mesmerizing visuals in the teaser as well as the trailer were being highly praised by the audience. And so is the film.

Surprisingly, the climax of the film was shot in Mussoorie at one of the most haunted locations in the country, and speaking about the experience director of the film, Ranjit M Tewari said, “Mussoorie is a beautiful place, a visual treat for every filmmaker. Shooting in the month of February in peak winter was challenging since we also experienced heavy snowfall.”

He added, “We shot at a location that apparently falls under the category of “The top 10 most haunted places” in India. Of course, no one from the crew experienced anything haunting but it was really funny because many members of the crew deliberately played pranks to scare the others.”

Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh‘s refreshing chemistry, Khiladi Kumar’s cop avatar, and the captivating suspense element of the film elevated the audience’s excitement level to watch the crime-thriller on the OTT platform.

Akshay Kumar plays Arjan Sethi, a dutiful sub-inspector who took an oath to keep the people of Kasauli safe. However, fate has other plans as the killer strikes from the shadows of terror, leaving behind no trace of evidence, except a body. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Pooja Entertainment, Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, Cuttputlli unmasks the killer and decodes the mystery using Arjan’s skills to understand the psyche of the murderer.

Tune into Disney+ Hotstar to watch Akshay Kumar starrer Cuttputlli as he races against time to save innocent lives from a serial killer.

